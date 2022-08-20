Gwen Stefani looks so different in make-up free photo from her past The star was almost unrecognizable

Gwen Stefani's edgy sense of style and bold look is a firm favorite amongst her fans - but she didn't always look that way.

The No Doubt singer delighted her social media followers with a series of throwbacks as she jumped on the Teenage Dirtbag TikTok trend.

But one stood out in particular as Gwen's appearance was all-natural while she played the guitar before she was famous.

In the image, the mom-of-three had brown hair with a couple of blonde strands worn loose. Her eyebrows were thin and she wore no make-up at all.

Her outfit was a far cry from those she wears today as she was dressed casually in a floral dress and sweater.

Gwen's appearance was so different to the one she rocked recently when she looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

Her fans loved the latex outfit she donned to promote Camila Cabello's new role on The Voice.

Gwen took to Instagram to share a look at the filming for Camila's announcement, and the Hollaback Girl singer wowed in a tiny mini-dress with fishnet tights.

The star finished her look off with a pair of thigh-high boots, and sported her trademark, platinum-blonde locks.

In her caption, Gwen enthused: "We're back for another EPIC season of @NBCTheVoice with a BRAND NEW COACH! See u soon! #TheVoice premieres September 19th on NBC."

Gwen has an edgy sense of style which fans love

Fans got very excited over the sneak peak, but especially with Gwen's look, as one said: "Blake sure has a sexy wife! #pinklatex," while a second posted: "Gwen you look stunning," and a third added: "That dress tho!!"

Others saw the resemblance between the singer and the iconic doll with one commenting:

"You are a freaking Barbie," and another joking: "I first thought it was a premiere for Ken and Barbie Live!"

Gwen has achieved great things since her teenage years and is now a celebrated musician, mother and a wife to her husband, Blake Shelton.

