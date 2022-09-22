Helena Christensen turns heads in slinky black top as shares skincare announcement The model looked jaw-dropping in her outfit

Helena Christensen always looks drop-dead gorgeous and as she shared some skincare news she looked amazing in a divine look.

The model shared several photos of her new facecare range, all while wearing a slinky black dress that highlighted her svelte figure. The daring item perfectly showed off her incredible beauty, and in the final shot she shared she looked angelic as she posed with her head resting on her hand, her picture-perfect features in full view of the camera.

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in black swimsuit during quirky fitness routine

Explaining the range in the caption, she told fans: "Really excited about my new campaign for science backed wellness and skincare brand @cellulargoods - Looking after my skin has always been a priority and I genuinely love this line.

"@cellulargoods use of groundbreaking ingredients such as cannabinoids CBD and CBG deliver their anti-inflammatory and superior skincare benefits without being harsh on skin. They're so good you can literally see and feel them working."

She finished by saying: "Introducing the new @CellularGoods Night Cream, the SPF 25 Day Cream and Day Mousse."

Helena looked as flawless as ever

Fans were blown away by the stunning post, as one complimented: "So beautiful and so lovely to work with you on this," and a second enthused: "You look amazing Helena."

A third shared: "Ooh la la," while a fourth commented: "You are unbelievably beautiful!" and a fifth added: "Beautiful and timeless."

Last month, the 90's supermodel has left celebrities and fans speechless with a very drastic makeover that nobody saw coming.

The 53-year-old beauty icon took to Instagram to post a series of before and after photographs of her new DIY makeover.

The star is known for her incredible beauty

Helena documented the moment her friend hacked off more than twelve inches of her gorgeous chestnut brown hair in her back garden, transforming her style into a bob.

Helena captioned the images: "It felt so good," with scissors and a comical sweating face emoji.

Fellow 90's supermodel Linda Evangelista immediately showed her support and commented: "Love it!" with heart emojis. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote: "Looks amazing!" and Oscar-winner Julianne Moore added that she thought it was "cute."

