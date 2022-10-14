Amanda Holden channels Charlie's Angels in slinky Zara trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden just had a full-blown Charlie's Angels moment – and we're here for it. The mother-of-two showed off her latest youthful look with fans online – who are simply in awe of her contemporary dress sense.

The Britain's Got Talent judge wowed in a pair of sleek black flared trousers by beloved high street brand Zara which she teamed with a figure-hugging long sleeve satin shirt by royally-approved label L.K. Bennett. Coined the 'Sonya Black Crepe Crystal Button Blouse,' the piece boasted a large collar and gem-encrusted button-down detailing. A pair of classic black heels completed the star's girl boss attire.

While posing in a firm stance for a tongue-in-cheek picture, Amanda wore her caramel tresses down loose – adding to her sensual secret agent aesthetic. She smiled for the camera, showing off a honied beauty blend consisting of a glowing complexion, defined brows, a thick flutter of mascara and a rose pink lip.

A fresh set of sharp, dark nails added a witchy twist to her radiant makeup palette. The star took to social media to share her noughties ensemble, captioning the sassy post: "Happy Friday," with a black love heart emoji.

Amanda looked like a Bond girl in black

Her friends and followers flocked to praise her new outfit. "Bond girl in the making," one online user said, while another added: "Gorgeee." A third commented: "Gorgeous Amanda," and a fourth agreed, noting: "You look incredible."

The star opted for a high-street ensemble

Emulate Amanda's angelic look with her striking blouse which can be dressed up with some formal black trousers and boots.

Sonya Black Crepe Crystal Button Blouse, £179, L.K. Bennett

On Monday, Amanda took her shoe game up a notch and fans just weren't prepared for it. Having already swapped her stilettos for her hiking boots, the ITV star's new thigh-high ensemble was a revelation.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram with a series of striking poses. She was pictured perching on a desk at the Heart Radio studios wearing the most fantastic thigh-high burgundy suede high-heeled L.K.Bennett boots. Amanda styled the long boots with a pretty, rose print mini dress in hues of burgundy, plum and gold.

