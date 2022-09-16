Amanda Holden looks breathtaking in forget-me-not blue for emotional outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden rose at dawn on Friday morning and slipped into a soft forget-me-not blue outfit to head to Westminster Hall and interview members of the queue paying tribute to the Queen.

SEE: Amanda Holden stuns in flattering hourglass dress with royal link

The Heart Radio presenter's flattering outfit evoked warmth and serenity as she stood in silence to gather her emotions near in the shadow of Big Ben. Amanda wore a cashmere knitted V-neck top tucked into a smart wrap-around mini skirt and she completed the look with a matching dress coat – all in pale blue. At one point the ITV star slipped on a pair of slippers and carried her stilettos as she rushed away for an emotional moment of quiet contemplation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden is emotional as she honours the Queen and interviews mourners at dawn

The mum of two was focused on the task at hand on Friday morning and kept her accessories simple, wearing the same delicate long gold chain necklace she had worn the previous day.

Amanda's soft hue made an impact

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden strikes again in impossibly clingy cashmere dress

SEE: Holly Willoughby's gorgeous fit-and-flare outfit is the perfect tribute

As the Britain's Got Talent judge greeted the crowds of mourners, they opened up to her immediately and their emotions poured out./ Amanda took to Instagram to share what an impactful morning she had had, writing: "My privilege to talk to some of you queuing and coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was incredible... friendships forged forever in shared grief…"

Amanda is serene in forget-me-not-blue

Amanda's 1.8 million Instagram fans praised her for her dedication so early in the morning, with one replying: "Love this, brilliant of you to do!!!" Another fan agreed with Amanda's sentiment and replied, "Beautiful isn’t it."

Amanda's dawn appearance at the iconic site

READ: Duchess Meghan's rule-breaking fashion statement has a hidden meaning

Despite the Heart Radio presenter's early morning start, she grabbed her Aspinal of London 'Midi Mayfair Bag' in the shade of English Lavender and dashed off to Leicester Square where she presents her Radio show alongside her fellow presenter and friend Ashley Roberts from the Pussycat Dolls.

Mourners were drawn to the star

MORE: Amanda Holden looks incredible in smart suit with waist-cinching detail

Earlier this week, Amanda demonstrated her affinity with the royal family when she wore a dress with an unmistakable royal link. On Tuesday she wore the silk hourglass shaped dress named the 'Mathilde' by L.K.Bennett – the polka dot dress made famous by the Princess of Wales. However, Amanda's dress was a fun shade of moss green and cream – and it looked wonderful!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.