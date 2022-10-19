Naomi Watts wows in the deepest V-neck gold gown - and looks incredible The star looked incredible in her latest photoshoot

Naomi Watts has wowed fans with a surprise beach cover shoot, looking the picture of radiance – and that dress…

The 48-year-old Australian star shone on the cover of Purist magazine's October issue in a dramatically plunging, metallic gold Ralph Lauren gown that caught the last of the summer sun rays on the beach in the most spectacular way. The Watcher actress beamed as she tossed her cropped blonde hair back and struck a pose in the figure-flattering, gently pleated gown which she accessorized with a dazzling Cartier watch, diamond ring and long delicate chain.

The delighted mother-of-two was keen to share the picture-perfect moment with fans and she took to Instagram to repost the picture for her 1.6 million followers to enjoy.

Naomi added a sweet caption which revealed that the photo really was a last-minute stroke of magic: "Thanks Cristina [Cuomo] for putting me on your cover. Squeezed this one in right before the end of summer just as the sun went down."

Naomi glows in gold

Fans were awestruck by Naomi's golden dress moment and fellow Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore replied to comment on just how "beautiful" Naomi looked.

Naomi's Ralph Lauren dress, which comes from the new AW 22 collection, received approval from supermodel Helena Christensen who added: "Damn girl", with a flame emoji. A third fan exclaimed: "You look gorgeous!"

The gorgeous actress has the most adoring and supportive fans, one wrote: "You are very beautiful Naomi. I send lots of love your way."

When Naomi isn't gracing red carpets and magazine covers, she is a doting mom to her son Sasha Schreiber, 15, and a daughter Kia Schreiber, 13 whom she shares with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber.

The star is currently starring in Ryan Murphy's new thriller The Watcher, which is proving to be a smash hit with Netflix viewers.

