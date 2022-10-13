Victoria Beckham made a hilarious confession about Harper's 'finest fashion moment' - and you won't believe it The star was at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham made a hilarious revelation about her 11-year-old daughter Harper's "finest fashion moment," in a brand new video shared this week.

In a clip, shared by Vogue magazine on Instagram, the mother-of-four revealed how each of her children's interaction with fashion is so different and during the chat made the confession about her last born.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

The star explained: "I was looking at some pictures actually of the kids at the shows over the years and there is this one picture and its Anna [Wintour] and Harper sitting on David's lap, and Harper has her entire finger up her nose. The entire finger, in fact, it may even be her fist up her nose. It was one of Harper's finest fashion moments that I might have to get framed for her, she'll be mortified!

The star continued: "I love having the kids around the house because it's really inspiring to see what the kids like. With Brooklyn and his wife recently walked in [and sat front row] in the show which was fantastic to watch.

Vogue shared the update on Instagram

"Romeo has shot a couple of campaigns for Saint Laurent he enjoys both football and fashion. And then there's Cruz he wants to be a music artist, he writes his own music, he loves fashion, he's the one who tells me when Supreme are doing their latest drop. With Harper she likes it as well she was very excited to be at the show…"

Resharing the video on her Instagram Stories, the designer penned: "Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour," alongside pink love hearts.

The Spice Girl took Paris Fashion Week by storm and was joined by her nearest and dearest friends and family who were beaming for her.

Victoria was so grateful

Her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola joined David and the rest of the Beckham clan at the presentation, which was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

This marked the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after reports of an 'ongoing feud'.

