Rochelle Humes shows off toned figure in chic crop top and trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked stunning as she showed off her abs on Friday in an Instagram snap, wearing a glam fitted crop top and tailored trousers ensemble.

RELATED: Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

The ITV presenter took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself and her husband Marvin ahead of Saturday night's episode of the BBC game show The Hit List, which the couple host together. And we can't get enough of the effortlessly stylish look.

Rochelle shared her latest look on her Instagram stories

In the snap, the mum-of-three can be seen sporting a long sleeve grey crop top with a flattering V-neck, teamed with a pair of beige high-waisted tailored trousers and strappy heels. Rochelle captioned the Instagram story, "Tomorrow we are back".

READ: Rochelle Humes celebrates huge wedding news following Italian vow renewal – photo

If you want to shop Rochelle's minimalist look, we've found the perfect lookalikes.

Get the look

& Other Stories tailored belted trousers, £85, ASOS

These trousers from & Other Stories are so flattering with their belt and tailored fit. They're versatile too, so they'll make a stylish wardrobe staple that can be teamed with loafers for a smart workwear look, or dressed up with a pair of heels and a fitted top for a glam evening ensemble.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Cotton:On button cardi in grey, £14.99, ASOS

This grey crop top from ASOS looks just like Rochelle's - but if you love it you'll need to hurry, as it's selling fast.

MORE: The best camel coats for autumn that Meghan and Kate would approve of

Rochelle is no stranger to figure-flattering outfits, and the star is often giving us major style envy with her chic looks. Last month she was seen rocking a double denim co-ord, and also wowed This Morning fans with her sleek fitted trousers and tank top.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.