Sharon Stone looks fabulous in stylish mini dress while raising awareness for good cause The Hollywood star is always thinking of others

Sharon Stone has rocked many stylish looks over the years and never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

The Basic Instinct star reminded everyone of just that - and all for a very good cause - as she shared a throwback photo on Instagram this week.

The mom-of-three took to the picture sharing site to post a picture of herself dressed in a tan mini dress while at a fundraising event to help raise money for the charity, Homeless Not Toothless.

The picture was accompanied by a heartfelt message, which read: "GivingTuesday is coming up, and in the spirit of giving, I’m supporting @hntorg’s 24 hour fundraiser to raise $25,000 for homeless veterans, foster children, and women of domestic abuse to get needed dental care. I am proud to serve as a Homeless Not Toothless board member, along with @williamhmacy and @doritkemsley.

"In the past 30 years of service, Homeless Not Toothless has served over 113,000 patents and provided over $8 million in free dental care.

Sharon Stone looked fantastic in a tan mini dress as she promoted a good cause

"Please give what you can, every dollar counts. Donation link in Stories." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "You look amazing - and great cause," while another wrote: "Just stunning Sharon." A third added: "What a beautiful photo."

Sharon is proving that she's still thinking of others despite having a difficult few months herself. The actress revealed earlier in the month that she had tested positive for Covid after catching it at the doctor's surgery, and had been housebound for 16 days.

Just before that, she announced that she had suffered a misplaced surgery and wrong diagnosis. At the beginning of November, she posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, writing: "Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote, then detailing the extent of her stay and how she then discovered the tumor.

Sharon Stone has a fabulous sense of style

"This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon included with it a message of empowerment for other women out there as she said: "Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off, GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life. "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thanks for your care. It's all good," alongside a strong arm emoji.

