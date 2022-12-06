Michelle Obama's latest satin and denim book tour look is truly one for the ages The former First Lady truly stole the show

Michelle Obama has pulled out some seriously chic looks for stops on her The Light We Carry book tour, and her latest is definitely one of her best.

The former First Lady stepped out in Chicago in a combination of satin and denim, kicking it off with a sheer black collared shirt with draping fabric and scarf detailing.

She teamed it with a pair of flare jeans that included a little bit of whimsy in them, featuring bright blue and green stripes, topped off with equally eye-catching pointed toe stilettos, all courtesy of Victoria Beckham's clothing line.

Her look was completed with gold drop earrings and her hair styled in two top-knot braids and a pair of rings, all for a completely sleek yet poppy ensemble.

The public figure proudly showed off the fit on her social media and shared a pair of photos celebrating the audience on her tour stop, which she co-hosted with David Letterman.

"There's no place like home! Such a fun night in Chicago with David @Letterman and all who joined. #TheLightWeCarry," she captioned her photo set.

Michelle opted for a pop of color with her latest tour stop outfit

"It was an awesome night!" one of her fans commented, while another said: "We were clapping and laughing from the back row!!" and many others simply used heart emojis to express their admiration.

Michelle's looks have really been some of her strongest, and another recent tour stop took fans by surprise with her off-beat leather look.

The mom-of-two and author went uber chic for her stop in Atlanta hosting with Tyler Perry in a combination of black leather with a white tank.

Her oversized jacket and wide-legged pants not only showed off her trim physique but also got her some major style cred, paired off once again with pointed toe heels, this time in black with studs.

The former First Lady has brought some great looks to her book tour

Teamed with a loose top knot and minimal jewelry, it certainly made quite the impression on her fans, with even Rita Wilson taking to social media to comment: "Loving it. You look gorgeous!"

