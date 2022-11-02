Sofia Vergara just wore the shoes of the season – and wow The Modern Family brought the sunshine with her choice of shoe

Sofia Vergara tapped into this season's hottest shoe trend as she showed off a clip of her new purchase with fans online. The star filmed her elegant footwear choice – crafted by a highly popular brand favoured by Elsa Hosk, Bella Hadid, Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn and more.

SEE: Sofia Vergara steals the show in dazzling sequin dress at Emmy Awards

The star captured her radiant, lemon-yellow heels while taking a video of her son's Chihuahua Baguette who was snoozing on the sofa. Her heels were designed by celebrity-approved brand Mach & Mach and boasted a point-toe silhouette and double Bow crystal-embellished satin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's Rise To Fame

Sofia paired her Italian-made princess pumps with some casual paper bag trousers - spicing up her everyday attire with a hint of vibrant glamour.

READ: Sofia Vergara receives praise from fans who have encountered her

The 50-year-old actress share the clip via social media for her 21.7 million fans to marvel at. She captioned the at-home video: "It’s hard not to be lazy in my comfy Walmart blanket @baguettegonzalez."

Sofia wore a pair of sunny statement heels

The star's followers adored her off-duty sense of style and flocked to her comment section to complement the actress. "The pants are heels combination!" one user wrote, while another said: "I love your heels." A third noted: "Love the shoes!" and a fourth commented: "Divine."

In the clip, Sofia also shared a sneak peek into her home with fans, showing off her sand-toned interior featuring a large beige sofa, upon which Baguette slept while cocooned in a silver furry blanket.

The star loves a bright yellow outfit

Sofia recently proved her place as the unsung hero of Halloween. The former Modern Family star took to social media to share an array of past Halloween costumes, delighting fans with her creativity in the costume department.

SEE: Sofia Vergara's holiday home with husband Joe Manganiello is like an exotic resort

Her best look of the lot? It's hard to choose, but we couldn't help but gush over her Daphne costume from Scooby Doo. Sofia looked groovy in a sleek lilac mini dress complete with a seventies collar, violet piping, long sleeves, a zip front, a pleated skirt and a low-slung belt.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.