Lady Amelia Spencer wows in hand-painted shorts on getaway with husband Greg Mallett

Summer is finally here – and Lady Amelia Spencer's epic designer wardrobe was ready and waiting.

The niece of the late Princess Diana shared an insight into her stunning style on Instagram, revealing a number of her go-to looks in a holiday photo montage alongside her husband Greg Mallett.

One particularly striking image from their recent Italian getaway saw the 31-year-old beauty posing in a pair of denim shorts with a hand-painted floral design.

The statement piece hails from LA-based, eco-friendly boutique Curic&Curic. Each item is sourced from the vintage archives and given new life thanks to hand-painted artwork.

The pieces, designed by twins The Curic Sisters, are totally unique and range from quirky denim jackets to bedazzled jeans.

Amelia looked gorgeous in her summer snaps, which also included a selfie with fitness and nutrition coach Greg and a cute photograph of the pair cuddling up against the sea wall.

"Ready for summer with you. last slide sums us up!," she captioned her Instagram upload.

Lady Amelia and Greg's fairytale wedding

It's been over a year since Lady Amelia tied the knot on 21 March at Quoin Rock Manor House, a mountaintop abode nestled in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape.

Among the 122 guests were Amelia's glamorous mother Victoria Lockwood, older sister Lady Kitty, twin sister Lady Eliza, and younger brother Samuel, who had the honour of walking his sibling down the aisle.

© Instagram Princess Diana's niece looked beautiful in a backless Versace wedding dress

Lady Amelia was a vision in custom Versace; elegant lace sleeves, a fishtail cut and a scooped back set off with a beautiful lace-trimmed veil.

Greg told HELLO! that watching his bride glide down the grassy aisle reduced him to "happy tears". He said: "I’ve been waiting 14 years to see Amelia walk down the aisle. To be married is a dream come true."

As for Amelia, the finished look was everything she had ever hoped for.

"My eyes filled up [with tears], so did my sisters’. When I put it on, I was just so happy and grateful that it was my dream dress, I didn't change one thing. It fit like a glove," she enthused.

Amelia and Greg are childhood sweethearts, having met as teenagers. They hit it off through mutual friends when she was 17 and he was 19 – and the rest is history.

The decision to return to his home country to get married was a sentimental choice for the couple since Greg proposed at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa in July 2020.