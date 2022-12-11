Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe shows off fiery orange hair in bikini-clad look The color suits her!

Fans of Reese Witherspoon know just how much her daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks like her, but now she is really carving out her own space in the world of Hollywood events.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie in disbelief as she shares heartwarming family update

Though the young creative is undoubtedly her mom's twin, she is shining all on her own, and her latest appearance solidifies so.

The 23-year-old no longer has her mom's signature blonde hair, recently revealing her bright orange hair transformation, which really suited her black-and-white outfit during a star-studded night out sans mom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon has a total Legally Blonde moment in slick lilac dress

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

Stepping out in style for the Céline fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Ava showed off her fiery orange hair, which was grown out revealing her light brown roots, and styled in soft, voluminous waves.

However, her hair wasn't the only eye-catching part of her look, as her outfit was just as cool.

For the event, which was also attended by stars such as Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller, Emma Roberts, Wiz Khalifa, Paris Hilton, and Courteney Cox, Ava opted for a chic pinstripe set.

Ava looked both chic and edgy

The coordinated set consisted of a striped mini skirt with buttons down its center, perfectly matching the stiff, button-down short-sleeve blouse, which Ava left unbuttoned, revealing a black triangle bikini under it.

MORE: Today Show 3rd Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

MORE: GMA3's T.J. Holmes' reported replacement revealed following hiatus amid Amy Robach affair

She styled the look with strappy black heels and Céline's Triomphe crossbody bag in a pale yellow color.

The avant-garde style suits her

Fans have been loving her new hairstyle, which she first debuted back in Thanksgiving when she posted a photo alongside her grandmother, Reese's mom Betty.

At the time, her followers took to the comments section to write: "Amazing how 3 generations look soooo much alike. We see where you and your mom got your beauty from," and: "This hair is amazing!! GORGEOUS," as well as: "Ava you are amazing, I have a girl crush! Love your hair!" plus another fan also wrote: "Absolutely stunning!! Your hair is gorgeous."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.