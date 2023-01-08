Catherine Zeta-Jones causes a stir in a lace and satin black dress The Wednesday star is keeping it on theme

Black is clearly becoming a favorite color for Catherine Zeta-Jones, who turned quite a few heads with her latest social media post.

The actress shared a photograph of herself posing in a sensational black dress which featured alternate panels of satin and lace.

The half sheer ensemble featured tapered sleeves and a cinched in waist that, paired with her long brunette locks and bright smile, certainly made her look picture perfect.

"I just woke up like this and realized it's the weekend," she quipped in her caption. "I am going back to bed. Happy Saturday."

Many fans simply responded with flame emojis as one wrote: "Looking sublime... such a Morticia-inspired look," while another joked: "Talented, Brilliant Incredible. Amazing, Showstopping, Spectacular. Never the same. Totally unique. Completely, not ever been done before."

A third added: "More photos like this please and thanks," while a fourth also commented: "You are beautiful any day of the week."

Catherine stunned in her sheer black lace and satin dress

The photo came not long after Catherine delighted fans in a whole other way, when she announced that Wednesday had been picked up for a second season by Netflix.

A clip she shared featured a compilation of several moments from the popular first season alongside the viral version of Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary.

"Over the past few weeks I've been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you," Jenna Ortega says in character, even almost breaking into an uncharacteristic smile in one shot.

Catherine wrote: "So there you have it!!!! The best news! I mean the bestest best news. WEDNESDAY!!!!!! P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it's that good."

Wednesday was recently renewed for a second season

Her followers immediately began excitedly congratulating her and rejoicing, as one commented: "OH MY GOD YES!!"

Another said: "Can't wait, Morticia is back!" while a third added: "OMG FOR MORE MORTICIA PLSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS," and a fourth gushed: "Oh you've just made my 2023!"

