Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses to wardrobe blunder live on GMA The Wednesday star is so down-to-earth!

Catherine Zeta-Jones never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and is often turning heads with her outfits.

However, on Wednesday, the Wednesday star admitted to a surprising wardrobe blunder during her appearance on Good Morning America.

Catherine turned up on the ABC daytime show wearing a blue midi dress with capped sleeves, which was admired by host Robin Roberts.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones admits to a surprising wardrobe blunder live on GMA

The Chicago actress then shocked viewers with details of an unexpected wardrobe blunder - watch the video above to find out!

During the chat, Catherine also discussed her close bond with her grown-up children - Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, who are both studying away from home at college.

She opened up about Carys' love of her famous mom's wardrobe and how she was always wearing her clothes. She also told hosts Robin, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan how she had peaked with her gift giving, having now been married for over a decade.

Catherine Zeta-Jones appeared on GMA

Catherine jokingly added that she was surprised she had been married so long, considering Hollywood's track record.

The actress has been married to Michael Douglas since 2000, and she revealed that she had recently gone to surprise him over Thanksgiving as he is away from home working right now.

The Chicago star's daughter Carys loves borrowing items from her wardrobe

The Darling Buds of May actress lives primarily in New York with her husband, but they also have homes across the United States, as well as a vacation property in Wales, where she grew up and where her family still live.

