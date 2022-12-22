Catherine Zeta-Jones makes Wednesday comment that scares fans The popular Netflix show seems to be going strong

Catherine Zeta-Jones has become talk of the town once again for her portrayal of the iconic Morticia Addams in the popular Wednesday.

The actress gave fans a taste of more of Morticia with her latest social media post, which featured her as the character once again.

This time, she posted a still from the show, showcasing her in her signature black gown with a low-cut neckline, feathered trim at the sleeves, and sleek dark hair and make-up, tending to her roses.

However, it was her caption that really caught the attention of her fans, as she wrote: "Wednesday, has sadly gone, passed, Rest In Peace Wednesday, hello Thursday!"

Of course, Catherine realized that her message could've implied an end to the show, getting in on the joke by adding a bunch of crying laughing emojis.

And her followers were definitely left shocked for a good split second, evidenced by one of them commenting: "My heart stopped for a second."

Catherine's Wednesday joke left fans of the show in shock for a split second

Another said: "I thought Netflix had canceled the series," while a third added: "You wrong for that!!!!! Lol," while a fourth additionally gushed: "Michael Douglas is one lucky guy."

The Tim Burton Netflix show has certainly found itself seeping not only into popular culture, but into the lives of its stars as well.

The Oscar winning-actress definitely exemplified that with a recent glimpse into her family home, decked out for the holidays with a touch of horror-glamor.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wowed fans with her epic Christmas tree, which was decorated in black and white striped bows, as well as wintery wreaths.

The actress clearly was feeling the Tim Burton show's fantasy at home as well

Making the Addams family proud, she told fans, "My Christmas tree has such a Wednesday feel." She even dropped a reference to Jenna Ortega's iconic quote from the show, adding: "I'm just allergic to [color]."

