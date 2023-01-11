Jennifer Hudson channels Great Gatsby glamour in cut-out gown for celebrity event The actress rocked a glitter-clad gown at the highly-anticipated bash

Leave it to Jennifer Hudson to bring the sparkle and shine at the 80th Golden Globes. The star looked magnetic in a golden dress by CD Greene at the celebrity-studded event held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles – which is still simmering in our imagination.

Jennifer served up Great Gatsby opulence in the gown that boasted a large geometric gold sequin exterior, short sleeves, a mandarin-style collar, a high neckline and a figure-skimming fit. The iridescent frock effortlessly married 1920s charm with Ancient Egyptian decadence, conjuring up quite the statement look.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson brought to tears during star-studded moment

To ensure all eyes fell on her dress, Jennifer wore her raven hair swept up into a sleek high pony tail while offering up a masterclass in red carpet beauty looks. Her flawless complexion was complemented by a flutter of mascara, a nude lip and a sultry eyeliner flick.

Jennifer Hudson glittered in gold sequins

Jennifer shared an image of her iridescent look with doting fans online. She captioned the radiant post: "Golden!" with a series of sparkle emojis.

Unsurprisingly, the singers fans leapt to her comments section to share their adoration for the dress. "Wow," one wrote, while another said: "Hey pretty Lady!" A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth noted: "Slayed."

The star donned a gown by CD Greene

The 80th Golden Globes officially kicked off awards season on Tuesday and with it came the welcomed return of the red carpet.

Despite going on hiatus last year amid controversy, the awards honoring the best in television and film took up residence for the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills – and the star-studded guestlist did not disappoint with their jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Celebrities in attendance that brought some serious glamour to the event included Salma Hayek, Lily James, Jenna Ortega, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Coolidge, and so many more.

