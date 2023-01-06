Jane Moore surprises in unique bodycon dress - look at that detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore has become the go-to girl for high street finds. The Loose Women star has mastered the art of combing quality and quirkiness with her onscreen looks and her newest sartorial success is not one to miss.

RELATED: Jane Moore has a Princess Kate moment in dazzling gown

Jane took her place on the panel looking eye-catching as ever in a patterned dress by Jigsaw. The distinctive number featured a high neckline, long sleeves, a monochrome backdrop and vertical panels of white printed flecks.

WATCH: Jane Moore reveals current living situation amid shock marriage breakdown

Loading the player...

The 60-year-old completed her look by stepping out in some heeled black suede boots and wore her signature sandy blonde hair down loose in a straightened style.

MAKEOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' bedroom belongs in a five-star hotel – see before and after

The star took to social media to share her ensemble with friends and followers, unsurprising leaving a host of fans *shook* in her wake.

Jane Moore opted for a Jigsaw number

The catwalk-style clip was captioned: "Today’s @loosewomen frock is from @insidejigsaw and has a little gold fleck detail for a bit of glam. Black ankle boots by @uterque_ @mothershoppers @peneloperyanbeauty."

Jane was met with a wave of compliments on her outfit. "Looking fabulous as always," one follower replied, while another said: "My kind of dress." A third added: "Perfect dress for you Jane!" and a fourth agreed, saying: "Looking good Jane! You were fantastic today, a true professional."

The star does not shy away from a striking print

Sadly, Jane's frock has flown off the shelves, but that hasn't stopped us from finding a rather tempting alternative.

Mono Animal Print Midi Dress, £110, Reiss

While break-ups are a seriously painful occurrence and often require a solid grieving period, sleepless nights and copious amounts of ice cream, they make for a fabulous fashion glow-up. Jane certainly understood the assignment, as she appeared on our screens last month looking divine following news that she has split from her husband of 20 years Gary Farrow.

SEE: Jane Moore confirms split with 'best friend' Gary live on Loose Women

The presenter looked party-ready in a teal frock by Mint Velvet. Featuring a midi silhouette and a rich jade-green hue, a simple crew neckline, elbow-length sleeves and feather-trimmed sleeves, the garment offered up an ideal balance of festive and flirty.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.