Geri Horner looks like a Bond Girl in smoldering bikini snap

It appears that many of our favourite celebrities are currently overseas enjoying the last of their Christmas/New Year holidays and Geri Horner is one of them!

The former Spice Girl featured on her husband Christian's Instagram on Monday morning and we think you will agree, she looks incredible.

The fifty-year-old was wearing a cream bikini from Melissa Odabash, which featured a delicate ruffle at the bust as she cosied up to her hubby, who is the Principal of the Red Bull Racing.

Geri, otherwise known as 'Ginger Spice' in her singing career, accessorised with a delicate heart necklace and a lovely pearl headband as she smiled at the camera, looking happy and relaxed on an exotic beach. Christian captioned the shot: "Looking forward to 2023 - Happy New Year. Thanks for all your support during 2022."

Geri and Christian on holiday

Whilst on holiday, Geri also shared an adorable video of herself and her cuter-than-cute son Monty, five, dancing to one of her records, 'Ride It' which came out in 2005. Love that trip down memory lane!

One follower quipped: "ICONIC! Imagine an actual Spice Girl being your mum?!"

We couldn't agree more.

The Spice Girl and F1 star live with their son Monty and Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, and they split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. The couple married in 2015. Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.

Geri turned 50 in 2022, and she celebrated by sharing a montage of images through the ages and penned a message to fans, declaring “the best is yet to come”.

