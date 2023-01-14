Lady Amelia Windsor pushes the boundaries of fashion in statement shoes - and just wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cow print is officially in ladies and gents. That is, according to Lady Amelia Windsor and given her certified fashionista status, it must be true. The socialite enjoyed a facial at Skin Matters in Holland Park and didn't snooze on the outfit front for her off-duty outing.

The 27-year-old crafted an outfit of many components which blended effortlessly. She sported a pair of silver trousers coupled with an olive-toned, collarless puff jacket and tied together by a colour block scarf. Boasting hues of raspberry pink, khaki, candy floss and tangerine, the knitted accessories immediately caught our attention.

However, that didn't stop our gaze from falling upon the star's shoes. Lady Amelia tapped into one of the boldest Y2K trends by slipping on a pair of cow print clogs, in turn redefining the design's fashion faux pas status and serving up cattle chic.

Lady Amelia Windsor opted for a funky choice of cow print footwear

Clearly, the socialite is a fan of the animal print as her phone case boasted the same sweet pattern.

For the selfie, Lady Amelia wore her cascading golden locks down loose and showed off her dewy skin glow post-facial. She posed in the serene spa setting for her latest outfit snap which has inspired us all to dress outside of the box.

The socialite is fully immersed in the British fashion sphere

Tempted by Amelia's choice of footwear? We don't blame you. Spice up your seasonal wardrobe with some cow-print clogs and make your footwear a conversation piece.

Alongside nailing looks from the most coveted designers of the fashion sphere, Lady Amelia never strays too far from her eco-conscious sartorial agenda by championing small, planet-friendly brands.

This winter, the socialite has schooled us on sustainable cold-weather looks. Last month she sported London-based brand Yuhan Wang at the Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich. Though she has a tendency not to follow trends, she paired the dress with the coolest Miu Miu loafers, cementing her It-girl status.

