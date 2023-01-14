Kylie Minogue turns heads in metallic top for show-stopping photo Pop Princess Kylie Minogue always looks flawless

Kylie Minogue is consistently impressing her millions of fans with show-stopping photos on her social media pages, and on Saturday she shared one of her best.

In a snap, which was first taken back in 2003, the star struck a sultry pose as she gazed seductively into the camera while wearing a metallic outfit with cut-out sections running down the side. Her long blonde locks sparkled in the snap, creating an ethereal quality to the show-stopping image.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in all-white outfit during Las Vegas outing

Loading the player...

Kylie couldn't help but wow her fans with her caption, as she posted: "The year was 2003," while crediting photographer Lee Broomfield.

One fan enthused: "The beautiful Bridget Bardot look era. Please can we have Body Language reissued on a picture disc vinyl?" while a second questioned: "I read this as 2023! Are you sure it's 2003?!"

A third shared: "Haven't aged a day," while a fourth complimented: "Absolute queen," and a fifth added: "Absolutely stunning, Kylie has always been & always will be stunning."

Kylie's photo wowed her followers

Kylie is always happy to mark a throwback and earlier this week she shared a clip from the music video of her cover of Give Me Just a Little More Time as it marked its 31st anniversary.

The star resembled a barmaid from a classic Western movie with a flowing dress that exposed her legs and showed off her cleavage.

READ: Robbie Williams reveals how he 'messed things up' with 'ultimate crush' Kylie Minogue

LOOK: Kylie Minogue pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood with stunning throwback photos

Kylie danced with several dancers in the sepia-toned moment as she stunning hair bounced around with every move.

"I covered Give Me Just A Little More Time 31 years ago!" she wrote, alongside a clock and a yellow heart emoji.

The star enjoys sharing throwback photos

Her followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, as one penned: "Gorgeous. The beauty and joy in this video/song is largely lacking in today's music."

A second added: "It's soooo insane how iconic your career has become," and a third questioned: "31 years!!! How Kylie?? HOW!!!????"

A fourth commented: "I love this song. And you looked gorgeous in the clip," while others joked about feeling old following Kylie's revelation on when the song was released.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.