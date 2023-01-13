Kylie Minogue has one of the best catalogues to look back on with hit after hit, including several successful covers of popular songs.

Back in 1992, the singer covered Give Me Just a Little More Time, which was first released by Chairman of the Board back in 1970. To mark her version's anniversary, Kylie shared a clip from the music video and fans were struck by how little she had aged in the past 31 years and by the daring outfit that she wore for the video.

The star resembled a barmaid from a classic Western movie with a flowing dress that exposed her legs and showed off her cleavage.

Kylie danced with several dancers in the sepia-toned moment as she stunning hair bounced around with every move.

"I covered Give Me Just A Little More Time 31 years ago!" she wrote, alongside a clock and a yellow heart emoji.

Kylie relived the classic moment

Her followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments, as one penned: "Gorgeous. The beauty and joy in this video/song is largely lacking in today's music."

A second added: "It's soooo insane how iconic your career has become," and a third questioned: "31 years!!! How Kylie?? HOW!!!????"

A fourth commented: "I love this song. And you looked gorgeous in the clip," while others joked about feeling old following Kylie's revelation on when the song was released.

The singer shows no signs of stopping when it comes to her career

Kylie is still more than happy to perform and helped ring in the new year in Dubai in a stunning Barbie-pink jumpsuit.

The metallic ensemble flattered the singer perfectly, with a waist-cinching silhouette and a playful neckline. Its flattering fit-and-flare shape was formed by a waist belt and wide legs.

Kylie, 54, also slipped into an off-white sequin jumpsuit that was elevated further with a dreamy set of gold metallic boots from Sophie Webster.

She opted for glam makeup in the form of smokey pink eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, plenty of highlighter and a glossy rose-coloured lip.

