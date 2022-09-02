Kate Beckinsale surprises fans in £8 Primark swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Primark released a collection in collaboration with Greggs. The controversial yet comedic collection has swept across social media – but it also has a few celebrities in amongst its fan base, and Kate Beckinsale is one of them.

Kate, 49, took to Instagram to show off her new swimwear look. The star sported a swimsuit from the controversial collection, which featured the iconic white and yellow Greggs logo printed across the entirety of the piece in a satirical monogram form (Gucci – move over) and a classic scoop neck cut.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra - and wow!

The actress completed her unique poolside aesthetic by adding a thick white belt to her outfit, in addition to a large white bow and netting-clad fascinator. A pair of diamond drop earrings infused her high street ensemble with some Hollywood decadence, as did her glamorous beauty blend.

Kate shared the surprising look with fans online, captioning the funny image: "Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Greggs swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER."

Kate sported a super controversial swimsuit

Her friends and fans adored her humorous post and unconventional beach attire. "You look amazing," one fan said, while another added: "Wow." A third wrote: "Omg haha!" and a fourth commented: "This should be Greggs new advertising campaign. Genius."

The star has a sense of humour when it comes to swim style

If you're tempted to add a comedic spin on your swim-ready garms, then it's your lucky day. The surprising swimsuit, which is sure to strike up conversation, is available to buy online – and costs a mere £8.

Greggs Logo Print Bodysuit, £8, Primark

According to the website, this item is bound to "serve up looks and pastries." Carb enthusiasts/fashion lovers, this is your time to shine.

Fans of Kate are no strangers to the star dazzling with plenty of bikini shots and she recently stunned in one of her splashiest yet. The actress made waves, in more ways than one, with her latest poolside shenanigans, though she had a little furry companion trying to steal the show.

Kate had a Sunday well spent lounging in her pool, not only with the help of some very fitting pool floats but with her beloved cat Clive joining in on the fun as well.

