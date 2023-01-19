Kylie Minogue dazzles in striking cowboy outfit Former Neighbours star Kylie Minogue has dominated the music industry during her career

Not only does Kylie Minogue have a fabulous repertoire of musical hits, and she always has the best outfits to go alongside them.

On Thursday, the singer marked the fifth anniversary of her hit Dancing, and to mark the milestone moment, she shared a clip from the music video that had so many stunning looks. Kylie dazzled her fans in several bold mini-dresses, that all sparkled underneath the light, but it was one outfit that really caught our attention – her country look.

The singer looked sensational in the skintight outfit that consisted of a black top and chaps, that had been embedded with hundreds of sparkling jewels.

The jacket featured gold tassels on the back, while her trousers had horseshoes emblazed on her buttocks as the star treated her followers to her line dancing.

Aware of all of her spectacular outfits, Kylie posed an impossible question to fans, asking: "We've been DANCING for 5 years today! What’s your favourite look from the video?"

Kylie donned multiple show-stopping outfits for the music video

One fan responded with what was on everyone's mind as they enthused: "All of them!" while a second added: "Any of the guitar dolly looks will do me darl."

A third penned: "Such a [flame emoji] video! The red sparkles with the long sleeves! Can’t wait for what's coming soon!!!"

Others, however, were stunned with how much time had flown by as one lamented: "It has not been 5 years," and another agreed: "How has this been 5 years?!"

Kylie loves a trip down memory lane and amazed fans last week when she struck a sultry pose as she gazed seductively into the camera while wearing a metallic outfit with cut-out sections running down the side.

Kylie never fails to wow

Her long blonde locks shone in the snap, creating an ethereal quality to the show-stopping image.

Kylie couldn't help but wow her fans with her caption, as she posted: "The year was 2003," while crediting photographer Lee Broomfield.

One fan enthused: "The beautiful Bridget Bardot look era. Please can we have Body Language reissued on a picture disc vinyl?" while a second questioned: "I read this as 2023! Are you sure it's 2003?!"

A third shared: "Haven't aged a day," while a fourth complimented: "Absolute queen," and a fifth added: "Absolutely stunning, Kylie has always been & always will be stunning."

