Maisie Smith shows off incredible waistline in slinky dress – and the colour! The EastEnders star looked flawless

EastEnders star Maisie Smith looked sensational on Saturday as she stepped out wearing the most gorgeous, figure-hugging maxi dress.

Over on Instagram, the former Strictly contestant delighted fans with a series of stunning outfit snaps taken during her latest sun-soaked getaway.

WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith tell all about their relationship

Loading the player...

In the pictures, the 21-year-old star turned heads in a sophisticated dusty pink maxi dress complete with spaghetti straps and a cinched-in waist. Her rose-hued number - which would make the perfect SKIMS dupe – did well to accentuate her impressive physique and killer legs.

As for accessories, Maisie elevated her glam outfit with matching bubble gum pink platform sandals, a floral baguette bag and a pair of sporty sunglasses. Posing for the camera, the celeb was snapped holding a stunning bouquet brimming with fresh pink roses.

Maisie looked picture-perfect

The TV star wore her auburn locks down loose and finished off her look with a touch of sultry makeup.

MORE: Strictly's Max George reveals adorable nickname for girlfriend Maisie Smith on big night

LOOK: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara, more

"Grateful, [flower emoji]" Maisie penned in her caption.

Fans raced to weigh on the post, with one writing: "Stunning! Whatever you're doing is paying off," whilst a second noted: "Imagineeeeee having that bod".

The loved-up couple enjoyed a romantic break

"You're so naturally beautiful Maisie," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Pretty in pink!," followed by a red heart emoji.

Maisie's flawless holiday update comes after the actress sparked a sweet fan reaction with a string of breathtaking throwback snaps. Among the photos, the flame-haired star shared a sultry snap of herself rocking a taupe triangle bikini adorned with ochre palm trees.

The actress teamed her gorgeous swimwear with an oversized white linen shirt, a pair of 90s-inspired sunglasses and a tousled bun. In the photo, Maisie channelled her inner Bond girl as she relaxed on a sun lounger sipping an iced latte in the bright sunshine.

The smitten duo started dating in 2022

Maisie's stunning updates come after the star enjoyed a slew of romantic getaways with her beau, Max George. The lovebirds have been going from strength to strength in recent months, with the duo jetting off to the likes of Lapland, New York and Dubai.

The pair first met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, but it wasn't until the show's live arena tour in January 2022 that a close friendship started to form.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.