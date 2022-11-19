Tess Daly amazes in stunning vibrant green ensemble

Tess Daly once again delighted Strictly Come Dancing fans on Saturday as she graced the ballroom in style alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman. The beloved host reinforced her status as a fashion icon, stepping out in yet another radiant ensemble.

Tess beguiled in a stunning one-shoulder midi dress featuring in the most stylish bright green shade. The star added a glittery pair of silver pointed-toe heels the number which was a welcome addition to Tess' fabulous on-screen style archive.

Her platinum blonde tresses were styled with a dramatic bouncy blowdry that perfectly accentuated her shining locks.

In terms of makeup, a radiant blend was the palette of choice for the star. A dewy complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dusting of rosy blush accentuated her naturally pretty features.

The pair looked sensational

Her co-host Claudia stunned in a black "full body corset" which featured a dramatic feather embellishment around the length of the chic cold-shoulder neckline which complemented Tess' gleaming attire.

Last week on the hit show, Tess beguiled in a bright pink dress that highlighted her athletic figure. The number epitomised the Barbiecore trend while drawing the eye - and she looked absolutely flawless. Tess' trusty stylist James Yardley paired eye-catching dress with a pair of black patent leather boots, making a serious fashion statement.

She wore her platinum blonde hair styled in bouncy waves, thanking her trusty glam squad member Christian Vermaak for creating the look.

Tess posed up a storm last week

In terms of makeup, a radiant blend courtesy of MUA Aimee Adams was the palette of choice for the star. A dewy complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dusting of rosy blush accentuated her naturally pretty features.

During the evening, Tess rubbed shoulders with equally well-dressed stars including Helen Skelton and Fleur East. The celebrity-studded dancefloor was truly a sight to behold.

The week before last, the doting mum upped her style game as she appeared on the beloved show wearing a vibrant yellow strapless gown. The striking number, which was designed by Rebecca Valance, retails at £345 and was paired with some silver heels for maximum wow-factor effect.

