Tess Daly amazes in stunning vibrant green ensemble

Tania Leslau
Strictly star Tess Daly dazzled in a fabulous off-the-shoulder number during this week's episode of the beloved BBC show. See photo.
Tess Daly once again delighted Strictly Come Dancing fans on Saturday as she graced the ballroom in style alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman. The beloved host reinforced her status as a fashion icon, stepping out in yet another radiant ensemble.
Tess beguiled in a stunning one-shoulder midi dress featuring in the most stylish bright green shade. The star added a glittery pair of silver pointed-toe heels the number which was a welcome addition to Tess' fabulous on-screen style archive.
Her platinum blonde tresses were styled with a dramatic bouncy blowdry that perfectly accentuated her shining locks.
In terms of makeup, a radiant blend was the palette of choice for the star. A dewy complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dusting of rosy blush accentuated her naturally pretty features.
The pair looked sensational
Her co-host Claudia stunned in a black "full body corset" which featured a dramatic feather embellishment around the length of the chic cold-shoulder neckline which complemented Tess' gleaming attire.
Last week on the hit show, Tess beguiled in a bright pink dress that highlighted her athletic figure. The number epitomised the Barbiecore trend while drawing the eye - and she looked absolutely flawless. Tess' trusty stylist James Yardley paired eye-catching dress with a pair of black patent leather boots, making a serious fashion statement.
She wore her platinum blonde hair styled in bouncy waves, thanking her trusty glam squad member Christian Vermaak for creating the look.
Tess posed up a storm last week
In terms of makeup, a radiant blend courtesy of MUA Aimee Adams was the palette of choice for the star. A dewy complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dusting of rosy blush accentuated her naturally pretty features.
During the evening, Tess rubbed shoulders with equally well-dressed stars including Helen Skelton and Fleur East. The celebrity-studded dancefloor was truly a sight to behold.
The week before last, the doting mum upped her style game as she appeared on the beloved show wearing a vibrant yellow strapless gown. The striking number, which was designed by Rebecca Valance, retails at £345 and was paired with some silver heels for maximum wow-factor effect.
