Anne Hathaway shares bare-faced selfie ahead of Sundance appearance

Anne Hathaway certainly had an exciting start to her week, flying out to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival taking place this week.

The actress was on-hand to promote her latest thriller film Eileen, and while she certainly looked great on the red carpet, she proved she looked just as good even before.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway reveals what her friends really call her

Loading the player...

Ahead of getting ready for the day, she posted a selfie of herself in bed, bare-faced and staring the camera down, wearing a white robe.

"Swipe right for a warm surprise…," she captioned her post, revealing her coffee mug with the foam on top molded into an image of her face.

MORE: Anne Hathaway is having a fashion renaissance: We decode her 5 most iconic looks

TRENDING NOW: Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended

She was quickly inundated with a variety of compliments, such as: "She doesn't age. Like AT ALL," and: "The latte art we never knew we needed," as well as: "The only skin care routine I need is yours, what have you done every day since your 20's."

Anne went for a classic touch for her appearance at the festival, wearing a black puffer coat with a cinched waist from Versace's Fall-Winter 2022 collection on sheer tights and boots.

Anne looked just as radiant in a selfie she shared ahead of Sundance

She eventually took it off to reveal a mini dress underneath, with a mesh paneled back and a patterned hem on tweed.

The Princess Diaries star even referenced the coffee when she showcased her looks on social media, quipping: "This coat was another warm surprise. Thank you [Versace]."

MORE: Anne Hathaway poses up a storm in elegant black lace slip dress

ALSO POPULAR: Tom Cruise's son Connor celebrates famous dad's Oscar news

Directed by William Oldroyd, Eileen, which has already received early positive buzz, is based on Ottessa Meshfegh's novel and stars Thomasin McKenzie in the title role.

Anne mentioned during a Q&A post-screening that the darker notes of the film reminded her of an interaction with a journalist at the start of her career.

The actress styled out a Versace puffer coat over a mini dress, all in black

"I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?" she told the audience. "I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to respond with this film."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.