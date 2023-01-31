Princess Kate just took off her coat and revealed a body con dress - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales had a majorly busy day on Tuesday in Leeds! Fresh from her visit to Kirkgate Market in the morning where she wore a stunning Alexander McQueen coat, she later headed to the University of Leeds, where she joined students on the Childhood Studies degree programme.

Kate took off her coat, and fans were delighted to see her rocking a white, body conscious dress! The fancy number came complete with a built in belt and was of the knitted variety. It fitted the royal like a glove and she's never looked better.

The Childhood Studies department places childhood at the centre of study and uses a multidisciplinary lens to gain a holistic view of the child and childhood. Students move on to a range of careers following graduation, for example social work, early years settings, therapeutic professions, the civil service, and the charity sector.

Kate looked beautiful in her cream dress

This week's visits are all in conjunction with Kate's new project. Spearheaded by the lady herself, the Shaping Us campaign was launched on Monday evening at a star-studded BAFTA event.

Earlier, that day, she covered her dress in an Alexander McQueen coat

The campaign has the support of a number of notable faces, including Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.

Speaking about her project, Princess Kate said: "The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children."

She finished by adding: "All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child's life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live."

