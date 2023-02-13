Kourtney Kardashian elevates her risque wedding dress for Valentine's Day - and wow The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is fast approaching her first wedding anniversary with Travis Scott and she has turned things up a notch!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were wed less than one year ago at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's villa in Portofino, Italy. But the gorgeous 43-year-old star's risqué new Valentine's Day snaps prove the couple is still in their honeymoon phase.

On Sunday evening, Kourtney delighted fans with a glimpse into her romantic night in with her musician husband Travis, 47, of Blink-182 fame. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped into a striking black lace negligee and struck a series of poses in what appeared to be a luxurious hotel room. Kourtney's bodycon mini dress with ornate red rose detailing and trails of sheer gorgeous lace looked so reminiscent of her unforgettable gothic wedding day - but it was so much more sultry with a daring cut-out at the chest.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's romantic getaway with Travis is out of this world

Loading the player...

The mom of three lounged on a King-sized bed in one photo before changing into a cute red mini dress that was adorned with little black hearts as she perched by a crackling fireplace with a coupe of Champagne in hand for yet another intimate and romantic snap.

Kourtney's gothic lace mini dress is reminiscent of her wedding dress

Kourtney shared Valentine's images on her Instagram page with a stream of love heart and flower emojis and her colossal 212 million-strong fanbase was in love.

The Valentine's attire was like a gothic dream

"I LOVE YOU!" raved one fan, while another crowned the star their "Valentine Queen!"

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian rocks sexy SKIMS PJs for a jaw-dropping pilates workout

The mom of three switched into a cut red heart dress later

Dozens more fans wished the couple "happy Valentine's Day", and the influential star convinced many of her followers to get into Valentine's day mood with her photos of divine-looking desserts. Kourtney ultimately left one conceding: "Okay valentine's mode on!"

Kourtney's romantic D&G wedding dress has become iconic

Ardent Kardashian fans remember how Kourtney debuted three stunning wedding dresses at her destination wedding in May 2022. The one which made headlines was the short black version of her wedding dress which she changed into for the reception. The now iconic Dolce & Gabbana piece was adorned with a mini veil and sparked a surge of "best black wedding dress" searches online.

VALENTINE'S DAY: How to wear suspenders and stockings: Valentine's guide

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Read more HELLO! US stories here