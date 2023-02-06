Holly Willoughby's £20 mini skirt is flying off the shelves - act fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby kicked off her Monday morning in style, rocking a high street outfit that we all need in our lives.

Braving the cold, the mother-of-three looked incredible in a floral top from Oasis, which cost £39.20. She teamed it with tights, high heels and a lovely black mini skirt which came from Reserved and cost just £20. Result! Keep scrolling to get the full look.

Fans were quick to give Holly's look a big thumbs up. One follower wrote online: "Such a lush outfit Holly." Another added: "Really love this shirt!" And a third quipped: "Omg how cute is that top! Another home run for the style team!"

Although fans normally love Holly's look, this wasn't the case last week. The TV star rocked a polka dot dress from ME+EM and fans had lots to say about it. Taking to Twitter, viewers pointed out an issue with the dress, with one person writing: "As lovely as your dress is Holly, it's playing havoc with my eyes on my TV!" while another added: "Holly's dress is flaring badly on screen. Did no one spot this? Migraine sufferer here and it’s hard to look at."

Holly's skirt:

Mini skirt with stitching, 19.99, Reserved

A third person commented: "Holly, change that dress. It's clashing with the telly! #ThisMorning," while another tweeted: "#ThisMorning Holly's dress doesn't really work that well on TV, not a good choice."

Oh well, you win some, you lose some!

Holly's top:

Lace Trim Dobby Chiffon Floral Print Blouse, £39.20, Oasis

The blonde beauty wore a delightful dress on Sunday evening's Dancing on Ice. The 41-year-old donned a gorgeous floor-length dress from wedding dress designer Suzanne Neville. Holly complemented the glittery square-neck gown with dainty drop earrings, styling her hair in loose waves. She opted for a natural makeup look, featuring a classic pink lip.

Holly looked stunning in her Suzanne Neville dress

Holly’s look was courtesy of her loyal glam squad, with Patsy O’Neill in charge of makeup, Ciler Peksah on hairstyling duties and Danielle Whiteman being responsible for her outfit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.