Kylie Minogue shows off her toned figure in stunning transparent red dress The star is in Sydney for WorldPride

Kylie Minogue is currently in her happy place, her native Australia, where she is set to perform at WorldPride in Sydney over the weekend.

To mark the special occasion, the singer took part in an incredible photoshoot at the Iconic Bondi Icebergs Dining Room and couldn't help but share some of the photos with her 2.4 million Instagram fans.

In the two snaps, the 54-year-old, who recently dazzled in Paris Fashion Week as you can see in the video below, can be seen posing on the balcony of the iconic restaurant with the stunning Bondi beach behind her. Kylie chose a figure-hugging striking red dress by Christopher Esber, featuring a contrast sheer panel around the waist.

As for her hair, she wore it in loose beach waves, and chose smokey eyes and a subtle pink lipstick to finish off her look.

Kylie simply added wave emojis in her caption, whilst tagging the official Tourism Australia account, which set up the photoshoot.

Kylie looked stunning in a Christopher Esber red dress

Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue, who has been pictured with her in Sydney ahead of her much-awaited performance, was quick to comment: "Yassss," she wrote alongside an emoji of a koala, the quintessential Australian animal, and a rainbow, in honour of Pride Day.

"Queen of Australia," wrote many other fans, whilst another added: "Best bod in the world."

The star showed off many more looks whilst posing with her award-winning Rosé

Kylie's performance comes just days after the star's ex-partner, Paul Solomons, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram following their split.

Taking to his Instagram feed, Paul simply shared a white screen with a red love heart emoji and no caption.

Fans were quick to make a connection, and assumed the emoji was posted in relation to his and Kylie's separation.

The singer will perform in Sydney on Saturday

One fan replied writing: "Kylie!!!!," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Hope you guys are ok," alongside a green love heart emoji. A third penned: "Did he [leave] Kylie!?"

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018 and made several appearances together during the years. They reportedly broke up last year, after five years together, due to their busy schedules.

