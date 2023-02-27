Aubrey Plaza surprises in sequin dress with the most daring cut you'll see The White Lotus star and her castmates took home the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series prize

Aubrey Plaza had reason to celebrate on Sunday when White Lotus won the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series prize at the SAG Awards 2023 – and all eyes were on her amazing dress.

The Black Bear star looked incredible in a risqué sequin number by Michael Kors, featuring microscopic halterneck strap detailing at the bust. The barely-there number was a bold departure for Aubrey, and the star appeared worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction when she joined her co-stars including Meghann Fahy and Theo James onstage to collect the award. Check out the viral video that has everyone talking below – what do you think happened?

WATCH: Aubrey Plaza appears to suffer wardrobe malfunction onstage with White Lotus cast

Aubrey's dress boasted a daring slit running up the front of the skirt and a large cut-out on the stomach to highlight her toned figure.

Michael Kords' copper cady gown was a work of art in itself and was hand-embroidered with over 76,000 sequins. She paired the look with coordinating bronze heels and styled her brunette bob in glamorous Hollywood waves. Perfection!

Aubrey looked seriously stunning in her Michael Kors dress

Aubrey's stylist Jessica Paster told WWD the inspiration behind the look, revealing it was a major moment to impress.

"I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern," she said.

All eyes were on the White Lotus and Black Bear star

"I have worked with Michael [Kors] for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time."

Aubrey looked to be having a blast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which saw her present an award alongside Wednesday breakout star Jenna Ortega and reunite with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler on the red carpet.

Aubrey presented an award with Jenna Ortega

The fashion choices on the night certainly did not disappoint. From Ana de Armas' extreme plunging, bow-embellished dress to Jessica Chastain's hot pink princess gown, our favourite stars served up some beautiful sartorial ensembles.

One of the most memorable moments came courtesy of Zendaya, the undisputed queen of red carpet dressing.

Aubrey also reunited with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler

The Euphoria actress looked striking in a fitted pastel pink satin Valentino dress with a floral mermaid skirt and a strapless neckline, adding glamorous waves and silver Bvlgari jewelry.

