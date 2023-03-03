GMB's Kate Garraway stuns in luxurious fitted jumper perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

March is upon us, meaning spring is right around the corner. This is excellent news for Kate Garraway, who has an impeccable seasonal wardrobe. The Good Morning Britain host has already been rolling out the sumptuous sweater looks, and her latest was equally as enchanting.

On Friday, the 55-year-old took her place on the panel looking beautiful in blue. She donned a ribbed sky-blue knit paired with a white shirt boasting a classic-cut collar with subtle embroidery. Kate's outfits are known to spark mass fan response, as you can watch below...

The presenter wore her sandy locks down loose and opted for a natural yet camera-ready beauty blend, giving her flawless complexion an early morning boost for her onscreen appearance. Kate was joined on air by her co-star Ben Shephard, who looked smart in a traditional grey suit and tie.

Kate Garraway looked beautiful in the blue knit

Shop Kate's cool-toned attire and treat yourself to a new knit in time for spring.

The star is well-versed in the art of brightening up Good Morning Britain viewers' screens. Last Thursday morning, she did just that in her colourful frilled dress - and the Oasis midi is on sale.

The presenter looked stunning in the floral frock, which featured romantic frilled sleeves and a flattering belt that cinched the waist perfectly. Thankfully, Kate's dress is still available in a few sizes - and it's 40% off in the Oasis sale.

The star is always partial to a cosy jumper ensemble

The gorgeous midi dress is the perfect spring staple for brightening up your wardrobe ready for the new season. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white trainers and a crossbody bag for an effortlessly stylish daywear ensemble, or opt for a pair of colourful heels like Kate to elevate the pretty look.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram stories to share Kate's latest look. The presenter was giving us all the spring vibes with her flowery midi, which she teamed with a pair of bright pink heels to round off the vibrant ensemble. She let the dress do the talking with minimal accessories, styling her hair in bouncy curls to round off the look.

