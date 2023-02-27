Zendaya just wore four show-stopping red carpet dresses – with $2.7m accessories

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Choosing a red carpet look can take weeks or even months of planning, but Zendaya made it look effortless when she stepped out in a whopping four different outfits over the weekend.

And not only were they each as flawless as the last, but she also spared no expense on them with her jewellery alone boasting an estimated value of almost $3million!

The Euphoria star, who is dating Tom Holland, kicked off her weekend with the 54th NAACP Image Awards in California, where she looked red-carpet ready in a vintage Versace couture gown from 2002.

The strapless black dress featured a low-cut V-neck with lime green edging and a full skirt with a thigh-high split. With such a statement dress, Zendaya kept the rest of her look simple by wearing minimal accessories and styling her hair in glamorous curls.

Zendaya's first outfit of the weekend was a black and green Versace couture gown

The actress did an outfit change for her presenting duties, stepping out in a daring white star cut-out Prada bralette with a coordinating floor-length skirt.

Zendaya then made an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles in another two impressive outfits.

She swapped her black dress for a white star co-ord

The first was a pink strapless satin Valentino gown adorned with 190 roses, and if the figure-skimming frock wasn't already giving off Hollywood glamour vibes, the Bulgari brand ambassador also accessorised with a diamond, aquamarine and amethyst necklace estimated to be worth an eye-watering $2 million.

"For the 2023 SAG Awards, Zendaya paired a pink Valentino gown with a diamond necklace that includes three emerald cut gemstones - aquamarine, amethyst and what's likely to be tourmaline or kunzite. I'd estimate the statement piece to be worth $2 million," said diamond expert Zack Stone from Seven Stone.

The actress rocked a pink Valentino gown at the SAG Awards

The Spider-Man star finished off her look with Twiggy-inspired lashes and rosy cheeks - gorgeous!

As she joined Paul Mescal on stage to present an award, Zendaya slipped into an Armani Privé dress with a black bralette, cut-out detailing on the bodice and a teal and pink skirt. She added a diamond choker from Bulgari which also had an impressive price tag.

Zendaya took to the stage in a Armani Privé dress and sparkly necklace

"Paired with a Giorgio Armani slip dress, Zendaya's second necklace was a retro-looking diamond choker with an emerald centre stone. I'd estimate the chunky piece to be worth $700k, meaning that the actress wore $2.7 million worth of jewels around her neck throughout the evening," continued Zack.

It's safe to say that Zendaya's first two red carpet appearances of 2023 were memorable! The question is, how will she top them?

