Kate Garraway wows in must-see silk midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway was a springtime dream on Thursday as she hosted Good Morning Britain in a colour-pop silk midi dress by Cefinn.

The azure blue Daria dress features a pussy-bow neck tie, three-quarter-length raglan sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and subtle side slits. Made from a silk blend, the tactile statement piece is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Kate Garraway wears Cefinn to host Good Morning Britain

Retailing at £320, it’s available to shop in all sizes, from 6-16, and also comes in a gorgeous hot pink hue that we’re obsessed with for summer.

Daria dress, £320, Cefinn

Kate styled hers with a pair of black pumps and we think it would look amazing with barely-there heels. It could even be worn with a pair of sleek white trainers and a cross-body bag for an off-duty ensemble.

The 55-year-old presenter is clearly a fan of the London-based label, having previously been seen wearing several very similar Cefinn midi dresses in emerald green, bright orange and dusty pink.

For a slightly more affordable style, this bold blue shirt dress from Hush also comes in a midi length and retails for £85. It features flattering gathering at the waist and a textured finish.

Millie textured shirt dress, £85, Hush

We can always count on Kate to brighten up our screens as just last week she showcased another springtime look, stepping out to host GMB in a luxe sky blue sweater and embroidered white shirt - stunning.

SHOP NOW:

9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

Kate Garraway looks incredible in the dreamiest belted floral dress - and it's on sale

18 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.