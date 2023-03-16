Shania Twain dons sheer shirt and cowboy hat to share news that sparks fan frenzy The Queen of Me singer is making a big splash

Shania Twain has been recognizable by her many fans not just for her eternally catchy tunes but also her incredible sense of style.

The singer's fashion choices over the years have ranged from the sexy and skin-baring to the iconically quirky and stylized, like you can see in the video below.

She sent fans wild with her most recent look posted on social media, and the news that came along with it inspired even more excitement.

Shania shared that she had re-recorded her song "Queen Of Me" from her latest comeback album of the same name for Spotify Singles, alongside a cover of Harry Styles' "Falling" and Howlin' Wolf's "Spoonful."

As opposed to the original, which was a more lavish track, the newer version featured a live band and more focus on the raw instrumentation.

The cover for the track definitely helped with the appeal, featuring her in a black sheer shirt that had been buttoned halfway, chewing on a wheat straw while wearing a black cowboy hat.

Shania looked sensational for her Spotify Singles cover

Fans were quickly obsessed with the surprise drop, with one commenting on her social media: "Those Spotify Singles are perfection," while another added: "Forever the queen of me."

A third gushed: "Love these so much! Let’s have more #SpotifySingles," while a fourth also wrote: "Very beautiful."

She shared a sweet post in return expressing her gratitude for getting to record the songs in such a beautiful way, alongside several photographs with her collaborators.

Shania wrote: "It was really special getting to re-record 'Queen Of Me' with a live band setup for my @spotify Singles release.

The singer got to re-record the title track from her latest album and two covers

"The recording on the album is so lavish, in comparison to the first demo of the song on my acoustic guitar – so it was awesome to break it down in this way and share a version close to how the song originated, especially with my friend @rayparkerjr and so many incredibly talented people."

