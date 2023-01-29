Shania Twain looks flawless as she goes makeup-free in celebratory new video The country singer is married to Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain has been working hard over the past few months on her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me - and the release date is getting closer!

The country star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a backstage video of herself in the recording studio, looking flawless with no makeup and her brunette hair styled in a chignon.

She wrote alongside the clip: "ONE WEEK until Queen Of Me, becomes Queen Of YOU!"

VIDEO: Shania Twain looked fantastic with minimum makeup in backstage recording studio footage

The upcoming album is Shania's first since 2017's Now, and fans have been pre-ordering it ahead of February 3.

Comments from the 57-year-old's followers included: "I count down to this more religiously than I do Christmas!" and "I can't wait for this! Hurry up February!"

Shania opened up about the upcoming album in an interview with People, where she told the publication that she is in a good place in her life. “I really found such a wonderful life," she said of her relationship with second husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania Twain is releasing a new album, Queen Of Me, on February 3

"It’s like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding." Shania - who is also preparing to launch a global tour in April - added: "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

The star - who has battled Lyme disease in 2004 which resulted in her damaging nerves in her vocal chords - also said: "I may not be able to [sing] forever, but right now I’m just enjoying where I am."

Shania has described her upcoming album as "upbeat and empowering," with Queen of Me having started off as a project during lockdown.

The country music star has had an incredible career to date

When she isn't busy working, Shania loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The award-winning singer lives with her husband Frederic, who she has been married to since 2011.

The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another. While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine. "It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said.

Shania with husband Frédéric Thiébaud

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

