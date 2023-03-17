Holly Willoughby is bringing back skinny jeans in figure-hugging denim

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has a new favourite pair of jeans, by the looks of things, and it looks like she's bringing a certain style back to the mainstream.

The This Morning presenter has recently been favouring a pair of light blue denim jeans with rips at the knees, in a more fitted, skinny silhouette.

She posed in two pairs of ripped jeans in two successive posts on her Wylde Moon Instagram page – one showed her getting stuck into gardening at home, while another showed posing on a stool alongside one of her inspirational quotes.

It read: "The best advice I've ever been given is that if you're doing something where you're not trying to be someone, or something else, and if what you're doing is totally you, and totally true, then it can't be wrong. I really like that."

Holly teamed her jeans with a simple white T-shirt and natural makeup – it appeared to have been taken before she removed her hair extensions, too, since she is still wearing her hair in longer, tousled waves in the photo.

Some fans noticed Holly's denim pick. "Love this. Also love Holly's jeans, can you tell us where they are from?" one wrote.

Distressed jeans, £31.88, Boden

Ripped straight jean, £56.99, Abercrombie & Fitch

The star hasn't credited her jeans, but there are similar styles to shop at Abercrombie & Fitch and Boden. Who knows, maybe the ripped jeans trend is returning?

Blue denim is most definitely a favourite style of Holly's, since she also included a head-to-toe jean jumpsuit in her latest edit with Marks & Spencer. Sharing a snap on Instagram back in February, she wrote: "Spring is almost here! My February edit for @marksandspencer has some incredible pieces to get your wardrobe ready for the warmer days ahead. This all-in-one denim jumpsuit is one of my absolute favourites. I’ve paired mine with white trainers for an easy daytime outfit."

