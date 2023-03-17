Kate Garraway looks better than ever in waist-cinching dress with the coolest print The GMB host is a big fan of a wrap dress for her ITV hosting duties

Kate Garraway got into the St Patrick's Day spirit on Friday's installment of GMB by rocking a bold green dress – and how flattering was her latest fit?

The 55-year-old presenter joined Ben Shephard on the ITV morning programme to discuss the daily agenda, repping the Irish colours in a green and white candy-striped satin design. Kate looked lovely in the low-cut number, which boasted a fabric belt to cinch her in at the waist.

Kate Garraway looked lovely in a belted green wrap dress for St Patrick's Day

Kate's pretty shirt dress was set off by a seriously bouncy blow-dry, with her caramel coloured tresses falling across her face in soft waves.

She sported natural makeup, opting for a pale pink shimmer of lip gloss and a dusting of warm bronzer.

Meanwhile, Kate recently gave fans an update about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing health complications following Covid.

Kate was joined by Ben Shephard to host the ITV show

While the presenter has previously shared glimmers of hope, Kate revealed earlier this month that there's still a "long road ahead" in a brand new interview.

She has also confessed why she has stopped sharing so much about Derek's struggles in recent months. In the video below, she explains her reasons for keeping her family life more private.

Derek fell critically ill back in 2020 after contracting coronavirus. He spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him ever since.

Kate has her hands full hosting GMB as well as looking after her children Darcey, 16, and Billy, 13.

