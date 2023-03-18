Maya Jama turns heads in sports bra and low-rise trousers

It comes as no surprise that Maya Jama leads a healthy lifestyle. Considering her Love Island bombshell appearances never failed to impress, thanks to both her flawless appearance and epic style, fans are often left wondering what her workout routine consists of.

One thing we know for sure is that the TV presenter doesn't snooze on the sportswear front. On Friday, the 28-year-old smashed a workout class with her personal trainer, rocking a dark sports bra teamed with some low-rise tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. Check out more of Maya's health secrets in the clip below...

WATCH: Maya Jama shares secret to super-toned bikini body

Loading the player...

Maya bossed the season in her Gymshark attire as she was filmed pumping weights and kickboxing. A black hoodie was casually tied around her waistline and bounced behind her as she mapped the gym space with her trainer.

Maya Jama looked effortless during her personal training session

The star bravely wore her raven hair down loose and showcased a fresh-faced makeup look that highlighted her natural features.

The presenter aced her workout in green tracksuit bottoms

She spoke to the camera in selfies shared via Instagram Stories: "Just me and my workout budding, what are we saying? Sexy summers!," flashing a glimpse of her toned stomach in the process.

The star showed off her toned physique as she pumped some iron

Maya can finally enjoy a well-earned break away from the cameras after rounding off the latest season of Love Island earlier this month. The presenter got her glam on constantly throughout the series, ending with the most beautiful Clio Peppiatt dress.

However, before she hit the Love Island stage for the finale, the star kicked back and relaxed in her trailer rocking some denim shorts and a classic tank top that mirrored the style of her bridal dress in the clip below. Getting ready for the show, Maya posed for a series of selfies in the low-key look, that came complete with charcoal-toned eye mask strips for maximum onscreen glow.

