Maya Jama wows in denim shorts and It-girl tank top The Love Island host rocked denim as she prepared for the Love Island finale

Maya Jama can finally enjoy a well-earned break away from the cameras as she rounded off the latest season of Love Island on Monday night. The 28-year-old presenter has got her glam on constantly throughout the series, sending out the series with the most beautiful Clio Peppiatt dress.

However, before she hit the Love Island stage for the finale, the star kicked back and relaxed in her trailer rocking some denim shorts and a classic tank top that mirrored the style of her bridal dress in the clip below. Getting ready for the show, Maya posed for a series of selfies in the low-key look, that came complete with charcoal-toned eye mask strips for maximum onscreen glow.

WATCH: Maya Jama gives fans a closer look at her bombshell bridal dress

Loading the player...

The star let her natural beauty take centre stage as she showed off her casual attire. She wore some pale-wash blue denim shorts that featured a Y2K, low-slung silhouette paired with a simple racer neck crop top in a pristine white hue.

Maya Jama rocked her denim shorts and a classic tank top combo

She let her raven locks cascade down her back and flashed a peak of a fresh nude manicure as she snapped away.

Taking to social media to share her off-duty outfit photos, Maya captioned her Instagram Stories: "It's the final todayyyyy."

The star subsequently dazzled in a mystical beaded dress with a feather trim

Her denim look predated her dazzling designer dress that she wore for the latest edition of Aftersun – Love Island's companion show. Maya thrilled in her beaded mini dress adorned with impossibly cute crustaceans, technicolour rainbows and bright flamingos.

The star looked fabulous in her statement frock which moreover featured a bold bubble-gum pink feathered trim. Serving up some serious opulence, the ITV host styled her glossy raven locks into mermaid-esque waves and opted for a sleek cat eyeliner look.

RELATED: Maya Jama serves Bond-girl glamour in ravishing red bodysuit

Maya's playful fashion moment comes after the TV star stepped out in style during London Fashion Week. She attended the David Koma Autumn/Winter 2023 show wearing one of the designer's signature pieces, doing her fashion followers proud.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.