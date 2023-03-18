Victoria Beckham rocks skin-tight jeans for date night with husband David

Every other week Victoria Beckham produces a brand new look for us to lust after, and her latest sartorial curation did not disappoint. The fashion designer debuted a fresh date night look on Saturday sourced from her eponymous clothing label that served up sharp sass in style.

Opting for her usual bout of elegance, Victoria suited up in a double-breasted navy blazer featuring a slightly exaggerated shoulder and long sleeves. She paired the oversized garment with some figure-hugging skinny jeans and heels, crafting a true Posh Spice look with a luxury price tag to match.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham teases exciting new launch

Loading the player...

The star filmed herself in the mirror as she showed off her latest look for fans to coo over. In the clip, she wore her brunette hair down loose and opted for a beautified makeup blend featuring a buttery, sun-kissed complexion and her new eyewear collection in pecan hues.

Victoria Beckham looked divine in a navy blazer dress

A new, cream-coloured leather pouch boasting gold chain hardware was the designer's accessory of choice for her date night with husband David. The item is also from her own collection and retails for £1,050 on the Victoria Beckham website.

Victoria took to social media to showcase her outfit choice, captioning the snap: "My date night look (Blazer coming soon!)." We shall be keeping an eye out then, Victoria.

The star geared up for a date night with her husband David

Victoria and her butter-soft pouches are practically inseparable. Case and point? The designer and matriarch of the Beckham clan ventured out on a solo outing in Paris during fashion month, days after her stellar Paris Fashion Week show in a boot and oversized jacket combo that we can’t wait to recreate at home.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham exudes Parisian chic at her second Paris Fashion Week show

Of course, she held her label's pouch in black to complete her attire. Eagle-eyed fashion watchers were quick to notice that her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, who is of course married to her son Brooklyn, carried an identical bag the day before at a party for hotel Château Voltaire in Paris. In keeping with the brand's distinctive and modern approach, the foldover top tote bag they opted for comes in a versatile black hue enhanced with a gold-tone chain link detail on the front.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.