Lana Jenkins stuns in a royal blue Club L dress at the Love Island reunion

Although Love Island may now be over (much to our dismay!), the stunning looks continued over into Sunday night’s drama-filled reunion - with Lana Jenkins' one-shoulder blue dress being one of the standouts of the evening.

The 25-year-old makeup artist was one of the favourites of the series, and secured second place in the Love Island finale last week alongside her partner, Ron Hall.

While her outfit choices throughout the series always had us swooning, and made her one of this year’s Love Island style icons, her reunion look has to be one of our favourites. We just can’t get enough of that stunning royal blue!

Lana looking incredible in the dreamy one-shoulder Club L London dress

The Love Island runner-up paired the Club L London dress with simple gold jewellery, and wore her hair in loose, effortless waves to complete the evening look - leaving us desperately wanting to copy the look.

Get The Look

Royal Blue One Shoulder Maxi Dress, £65, Club L London

You will therefore be pleased to know that not only did we find the Club L London dress, but it is still in stock ready to buy now. So if you have any parties or special events coming up, this dress is the perfect option - and is Love Island approved!

