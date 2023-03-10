Love Island's Samie Elishi looks unreal in her red backless date night dress - and fans are going wild

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Samie Elishi sent Love Island fans into a frenzy on Thursday in her amazing red backless gown - and the star looked absolutely stunning.

The Love Island bombshell wore the red Club L London dress for her lavish final date with Tom Clare, teaming the elegant maxi with a pair of strappy heels. ITV viewers rushed to social media to share how much they loved the dress, and while it may be sold out in red, the black version is still available - but it's selling fast.

Endless Love backless knot fishtail maxi dress, £65, Club L London

The slinky maxi features a cami neckline and fishtail hem, with a delicate knot detailing at the back that perfectly enhances the silhouette. The figure-flattering dress is the ultimate eveningwear piece, and it would look so glam teamed with a pair of pointed-toe heels or strappy sandals.

Samie definitely had Tom's heart racing with the red hot look, as the pair hit the road in a matching red Ferrari for their romantic final date. The bombshell let the dress steal the show with minimal accessories, opting simply for her signature Tory Burch necklace, along with a pair of gold drop heart earrings.

Samie and Tom enjoyed their final date in Thursday night's episode

The 23-year-old styled her brunette hair in a slicked-back bun to highlight her pretty features, with a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of mascara and a nude glossy lip. Stunning!

Viewers rushed Twitter to comment on Samie's final date look. One user wrote: "Samie looked gorgeous… that red dress is stunning!" Another added: "Best believe I will be ordering Samie's dress with absolutely nowhere to wear it to."

Samie's gorgeous dress is flying off the shelves, so if you love it you'll need to hurry!

