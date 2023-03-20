Kylie Minogue shows off amazing figure in floaty thigh-split dress The Aussie songstress looked radiant

Kylie Minogue resembled a summer dream as she stepped out for a glitzy event in Dusseldorf on Sunday.

Dressed up to the nines, the All The Lovers songstress looked lovely in an ultra-flattering petal pink midi dress featuring a deep V-neck, ruffled hemlines and a daring thigh-high split.

Oozing elegance, Kylie teamed her gorgeous pink frock with a pair of metallic gold heels and a simple gold necklace.

As for her hair, the former soap star looked her usual polished self with her blonde locks down loose and styled into elegant waves. She opted for a warm palette of makeup featuring a glossy pink lip and a smokey brown eye. Perfection!

Kylie was all smiles

The star jetted off to Germany to showcase her award-winning wines at the world's biggest wine fair. Kylie launched her eponymous wine brand in 2020 with the help of London-based distributor, Benchmark Drinks. Since its launch, the star's brand has gone on to win multiple prestigious awards.

And back in October 2022, the star celebrated the launch of a brand-new wine – an alcohol-free sparkling rose.

The star posed up a storm

This isn't the first time Kylie has turned heads in recent months. Earlier this month, the actress made a statement at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous velvet mini dress from Italian designer, Miu Miu.

Showcasing her sartorial flair, Kylie looked the epitome of Parisian chic in her bow-embellished number which she teamed with a matching overcoat, a mini white leather handbag and a pair of black velvet vertiginous heels.

Kylie looked so chic

She wore her hair styled in beach waves and added some extra va-va-voom with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Fans adored Kylie's moment in the 'City of Lights,' with one writing: "The goddess emerges," while a second gushed: "Stunning as always."

A third chimed in: "Such a babe," and a fourth simply commented: "So elegant Kylie."

