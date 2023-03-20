Kylie Minogue shows off amazing figure in floaty thigh-split dress

Phoebe Tatham
We can always count on Kylie Minogue to put together the perfect party look - and on Sunday, the star did just that as she turned heads in the most striking thigh-split dress.
Kylie Minogue resembled a summer dream as she stepped out for a glitzy event in Dusseldorf on Sunday.
Dressed up to the nines, the All The Lovers songstress looked lovely in an ultra-flattering petal pink midi dress featuring a deep V-neck, ruffled hemlines and a daring thigh-high split.
WATCH: Kylie Minogue looks flawless in dazzling array of mini-dresses
Oozing elegance, Kylie teamed her gorgeous pink frock with a pair of metallic gold heels and a simple gold necklace.
As for her hair, the former soap star looked her usual polished self with her blonde locks down loose and styled into elegant waves. She opted for a warm palette of makeup featuring a glossy pink lip and a smokey brown eye. Perfection!
Kylie was all smiles
The star jetted off to Germany to showcase her award-winning wines at the world's biggest wine fair. Kylie launched her eponymous wine brand in 2020 with the help of London-based distributor, Benchmark Drinks. Since its launch, the star's brand has gone on to win multiple prestigious awards.
KYLIE HOME: Kylie Minogue bought $8m mansion in Australia for the sweetest reason
SEE: Kylie Minogue looks phenomenal as she sparkles in showstopping number
And back in October 2022, the star celebrated the launch of a brand-new wine – an alcohol-free sparkling rose.
The star posed up a storm
This isn't the first time Kylie has turned heads in recent months. Earlier this month, the actress made a statement at Paris Fashion Week wearing a gorgeous velvet mini dress from Italian designer, Miu Miu.
Showcasing her sartorial flair, Kylie looked the epitome of Parisian chic in her bow-embellished number which she teamed with a matching overcoat, a mini white leather handbag and a pair of black velvet vertiginous heels.
Kylie looked so chic
She wore her hair styled in beach waves and added some extra va-va-voom with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.
Fans adored Kylie's moment in the 'City of Lights,' with one writing: "The goddess emerges," while a second gushed: "Stunning as always."
A third chimed in: "Such a babe," and a fourth simply commented: "So elegant Kylie."
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.