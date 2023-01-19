Frankie Bridge is a vision as she parties night away in leather trousers Loose Women star Frankie Bridge rocked the outfit during a party

Frankie Bridge has always been a style icon whether she's serving looks on Loose Women or letting her hair down at a swanky event.

On Thursday, the former Saturdays singer marked the birthday of her close friend, Dan Darke, and she shared some memories that the pair had together during their ten-year long friendship. One of the moments featured Dan singing karaoke in a bar while Frankie danced behind him in the most mesmerising of outfits.

Frankie looked gorgeous as she rocked a pair of leather trousers and a slinky white top, while accessorising with a beautiful pearl necklace while Dan sang into the microphone.

She also shared another photo of the pair together at a gig, where she styled out a grungier look with a black top and darker shades of makeup.

Captioning the set of memories, Frankie penned: "When you and your bestie realise… You haven't changed in 10 years." She then jokingly added: "@dandarke is gonna kill me."

Frankie and Dan had a night to remember

The star had her own birthday to celebrate recently and when she returned to the Loose Women studios, she did it in style.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a striking photo of herself wearing a sophisticated chocolate-hued maxi dress.

Frankie looked effortlessly stylish in her cosy number which featured 70s-inspired bell sleeves, a daring thigh split and a modern asymmetrical neckline.

The singer always has impeccable fashion

The mum-of-two elevated her outfit with a pair of brown heeled boots, an edgy black manicure and a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings.

In terms of hair and makeup, Frankie looked her usual radiant self as she posed for the camera. She styled her ombre locks in pretty waves and opted for a bronzed palette of makeup, a sweep of nude lip gloss and lashings of mascara.

"Right… I've dragged this birthday lark out for long enough! … back to work [party emoji] #ootd #loosewomen," Frankie wrote in the caption.

Stunned by her appearance, fans raced to the comments section to heap praise on the TV star. "Absolutely stunning dress," gushed one follower, whilst a second remarked: "Amazing role model, and stunning".

