Heidi Klum's liquid metallic dress is one for the ages – and check out her quirky accessory

Heidi Klum knows how to work a red carpet, but her latest appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards proved she can still surprise.

The supermodel opted for a dress from the Kate Barton Fall Winter 2023 collection for the gray carpet, one that definitely stood out in front of the flashing camera lights.

The sculptural dress opted for a feeling of liquid metal draped around Heidi, featuring a tied bow at the waist, an asymmetrical skirt, and an off-the-shoulder cut.

The dress moved in unison with the star, and while she kept her signature dirty blonde locks loosely waved and sleek, she went for a rather unique accessory to pair with her dress.

The industrial edge of her outfit gave way to reveal that in place of a handbag, she carried a tiny bowl containing an artificial goldfish, which she enjoyed playing around with on the carpet.

The structural design of her skirt also allowed her legs to poke out as she hit her poses, emphasizing her toned physique and statuesque frame.

Heidi wore a Kate Barton dress with a goldfish bowl to the Fashion Trust Awards

The America's Got Talent judge has been having quite a few strong fashion moments on the red carpet as of late, with her recent appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party turning quite a few heads.

Heidi embraced the full carnival fantasy with a Georges Hobeika dress featuring a larger-than-life canary yellow top covered in fabric flowers that mimicked feathers.

The sheer skirt served as a breather from the eye-catching top and a chance for her legs to shine, especially when paired with the matching yellow heels.

She was even able to hop on over to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party right after, opting for a Zuhair Murad gown in teal to end the night.

The supermodel opted for Zuhair Murad at the Vanity Fair party

The sheer dress fit her like a glove, featuring peekaboo details along the skirt and covered in intricate jewel-encrusted patterns from the sweetheart neckline down to the very hem. Heidi topped off her beautiful fit with a blue ruffled coat that served as a train of sorts.

