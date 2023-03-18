Heidi Klum and her daughter could be sisters in stunning new modeling photos Leni Klum looks just like her supermodel mother Heidi...

Heidi Klum's daughter has been following in her mom's footsteps with her modeling career - and Leni is the spitting image of the German supermodel in new photos.

Leni took to Instagram to share the stunning snaps, and the 18-year-old looked so stylish as she posed in a waist-cinching dark denim trench coat, a pair of strappy gold heels and a brown Michael Kors bag.

Leni's modeling career took off in 2016 after she was on the front cover of Vogue Germany, and the teen has been going from strength to strength since, pursuing her career alongside her studies in New York.

RELATED: Heidi Klum dazzles in retro leather jumpsuit and mega heels

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son teases big news with long-awaited update on his life

Promoting the new Michael Kors bag on her Instagram, the model captioned the post: "Obsessed with the re-edition Astor bag which is based off the iconic original from 2004! The perfect city bag."

WATCH: Seal opens up about ex-wife Heidi Klum and daughter Leni in rare interview

Loading the player...

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to share their love for the Leni's look. One follower wrote: "A natural beauty, I love this sophisticated look." Whilst another added: "You look so beautiful!"

Heidi shares her oldest daughter Leni with former F1 team owner Flavio Briatore, though the pair split before Leni was born. Heidi began dating Seal during her pregnancy with Leni, and the Kiss From a Rose singer adopted Leni, who he continues to co-parent with his ex-wife along with their three shared children, Henry, Johan and Lou.

READ: Amy Robach delivers final blow to ex Andrew Shue as T.J. Holmes relationship gets serious

Read more HELLO! US stories here