Nicole Scherzinger goes cowgirl chic in denim on denim The Masked Singer judge is bringing it with each look

Nicole Scherzinger went all out for the country-themed episode of The Masked Singer — going full cowgirl for the latest round of performances.

The singer wore a denim button-down with distressed patches that had been tied up into a crop-top, emphasizing her washboard abs and tanned physique.

Nicole went for an all-denim look for new The Masked Singer

Nicole paired it with jeans in a lighter blue shade, topping it all off with a red bandana tied up as a scarf and, naturally, a cowboy hat with matching cowboy boots. She kept her glam at a minimum and sported waves in her hair.

"Bringing it back to my Kentucky roots for country night on @maskedsingerfox," she captioned the photos taken on set.

Her followers got into the country spirit with her, leaving comments along the lines of: "Yee-haw!! Can't wait to see it," and: "Be sure you bring your Kentucky Fried Chicken," as well as: "Well bless your heart!"

The singer was able to take a break Down Under

Just before returning for The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, Nicole and her boyfriend Thom Evans enjoyed a magical romp Down Under, where the singer was signed on to perform at Sydney WorldPride.

She was able to provide a glimpse of the fun that she and Thom had; at one point, he even joined her on stage for her performance at the festival, stripping down to a multi-colored speedo to dance with his partner.

Of course, ever the water nymph, it was also a chance for the former Pussycat Dolls lead to get in some time by the pool in a swimsuit, as you can see in the video below.

Nicole shared several photos on Instagram which saw her soaking up the sun with a shirtless Thom, and the couple later enjoyed a boat trip with friends, strutting along on the beach in a pink patterned bikini top with a black high-cut bottom.

