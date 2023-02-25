Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible toned abs in white crop top The Masked Singer judge floored fans with her latest Instagram post

Nicole Scherzinger has turned up the heat once again with another sizzling snap. The star looked unreal as she posed in a white strappy crop top that displayed her incredible figure - and fans are going wild for the look.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos as she posed in the white top and black tracksuit pants, whilst sporting yet another new hairstyle. The front of the star's long locks were slicked back in a wavy style which perfectly framed her face, with the rest of her hair falling down to her toned abs.

Nicole looked absolutely stunning

As for her makeup, Nicole opted for a super glam makeup look to contrast her laid-back ensemble, consisting of a glittering smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a deep red lip with a hint of shine.

The 44-year-old shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram as she posed from different angles. She captioned the post: "The Friday vibes are strong."

Fans and friends immediately rushed to the comments to share their love for the Hollywood glam makeup look. One follower wrote: "You are so beautiful Nicole. You can rock any look." While another added: " You look amazing!"

Nicole has been delighting fans recently by switching it up with a range of new hairstyles. Earlier this month, The Masked Singer judge showed off her new platinum blonde locks - and her followers were quick to comment on the look, expressing that they thought she looked just like Kim Kardashian.

