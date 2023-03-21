Nicole Scherzinger rocks tiny bikini in jaw-dropping beach photos The Masked Singer star is vacationing in Australia with boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger never disappoints with her stunning vacation photos – but her latest drop might be her best yet.

The Masked Singer judge looked unreal in a tiny thong bikini after landing Down Under with her beau, Thom Evans, earlier this month. Nicole showed off her endlessly sculpted legs in the high-waisted two-piece and even gave fans a glimpse of her toned derriere while diving into a private pool for a refreshing swim, which you can see in the video below.

Nicole shared several photos on Instagram which saw her soaking up the sun with a shirtless Thom, and the couple even enjoyed a boat trip with friends.

Fans were blown away by Nicole's head-turning appearance and were quick to react to the gorgeous photos, with one responding: "WOW! What a body."

A second said: "You are like a fine wine! The older you are, the better you are." A third added: "All that working out is showing. Your body is looking tight and lean, awesome job."

Nicole works out daily to maintain her figure

Nicole's main reason for visiting Australia was for a show-stopping set at Sydney WorldPride earlier in the month, which saw her serenade Thom on stage in front of thousands of fans.

Thom was led to a chair as Nicole sang directly to him before her backing dancers pulled off his multi-colored shirt, leaving him shirtless in just a pair of shorts as the crowd screamed.

The Pussycat Dolls star couldn't help feeling emotional about the experience on social media as she reflected on her performance and overall Sydney trip, sharing a post that read: "It was such an honor and a blast to rock Bondi Beach last week at the first ever Sydney WorldPride!

Nicole and Thom have been in Australia since early March

"Thank you to all my beautiful dancers, to @camillawithlove for making us look iconic, to @crownsydney for hosting us and most importantly to the LGBTQIA+ community…I love you so much!"

The TV judge and her former rugby player boyfriend first confirmed their relationship in 2020 after meeting on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, and they have been going strong ever since.

